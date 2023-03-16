PJ's coffee shop in Mississippi bans 16 and under from stores without parent

The decision of PJ's Coffee Shop on Main Street to ban children 16 and under was not surprising to some nearby businesses.

PICAYUNE, Miss — Children who are 16 and under are now banned from the PJ's Coffee Shop on Main Street in Picayune. They will only be allowed to dine-in if a parent is there with them.

Michell Champagne owns the hair salon next door, Cuttin' Up. She said this decision didn't surprise her at all.

"We have seen them leaving trash everywhere, cursing. They have tripped our clients. Throwing rocks at the tracks at the trains passing. They come in here harassing my girls working," Champagne said.

Champagne said it's a group of about 15 to 20 students that congregate in the area every day after school. The junior high and high school campuses are only about a half mile from the coffee shop.

“They’re just pretty hateful," Champagne said.

In a Facebook post, the PJ's location said it was not an easy decision to make.

"While we love serving all of our guests, young and old, there are a lot of concerns that have been expressed this school year that include some extreme behaviors such as mistreating property, unacceptable language & actions, and disrespect to other customers and our employees," the social media post from PJ's said.

It also said they would call the police if anyone violates the new rule.

Picayune Police Chief, Joe Quave, said they will enforce it.

According to Quave, police have been called for disturbances since last school year.

"Then it turned into, can y’all just stop by frequently, so we weren’t called as often," Quave said.

Quave said there are three parks nearby that kids could hang out at instead.

“We love the youth. We engage with them all the time. It’s not that anybody’s trying to pick on them," Quave said. "But you know, if you’re going to be in a business, in a place with adults, then you need to act mature."

Chief Quave encourages parents to observe the students from a distance.

“I think a lot of parents are being deceived," Quave said.

Champagne said the rambunctious activity has deterred customers seeking a peaceful coffee shop environment. Now, she hopes the new rule brings peace and support for local businesses.

“Support PJ’s. Let’s just get these kids under control," Quave said.

Employees at PJ's told Eyewitness News they were not allowed to speak about the decision.