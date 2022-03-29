x
PICTURES: Firefighters in St. Tammany help out child's four-legged friend

As you can see from the pictures, his feline friend found itself trapped, high up in a tree.
Credit: St. Tammany Parish Fire District #1

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — We wanted to give a shout-out to firefighters in St Tammany Parish Fire District #1!  They responded immediately when one of the smallest residents in their community was in need.  As you can see from the pictures posted on their Facebook page, the child's feline friend found itself trapped, high up in a tree.  Firefighters were able to safely extricate the cat from the tree and return it to a very grateful owner.  Thank you so much for your service!

