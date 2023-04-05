Pictures with a statement: photographs of Black America on display at Jazz Fest

"The Wait We Carry" by Clifton Henri tells the story of Black-Americans' long wait for progress through photographs.

NEW ORLEANS — Jazz Fest always brings out a great artist.

And this year is no different. Artist Clifton Henri plans to bring his unique brand of fine art photography to the Fair Grounds with his new display: "The Wait We Carry."

"The play on words is the 'wait.' The idea of waiting but then the heaviness that comes with Black America waiting," Henri said. "Black America has been told to wait for years upon years to be happy with progress that's happened so far."

Henri, who has made New Orleans his home, and who has used his work to stand out and advocate for Black families, said he has a message for festivalgoers.

"I definitely start off with a story," Henri said. "There's a narrative I want to tell, there is a perspective I want to share. To me they are more like movie stills than they are me just taking a picture."

Henri emphasized that instead of just taking pictures, he is making pictures, meaning each photo comes with a strong statement.

"'Point and Shoot' may be one of the most obvious pieces," Henri said. "You know, Black America feels like there is a target on our back sometimes.

The weight talked about in Henri's piece also comes with trauma, especially for our youth.

"Speaks about protecting our kids, you'll notice the head gear," Henri said. "We can talk about mental health. Protecting what goes in our brains, what goes through our ears and effects our minds."

His work is meant as a message to Black families.

"I see you; I see you as an artist. I see and understand the traumas that we share. The things that we are going through. Not looking for a solution tomorrow -- Awareness has to be present in order for a solution to arrive."

"The Wait We Carry," will be on display through the end of Jazz Fest.