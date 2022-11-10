Pilot seriously injured in a plane crash near Slidell airport, FAA reports

The pilot was the only person onboard. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

SLIDELL, La. — The pilot of a small, single-engine plane was seriously injured in a crash in Slidell over the weekend.

According to an FAA report entered on November 7, the Beechcraft E90 crashed in a wooded area as it was on approach to Slidell Municipal Airport in Slidell around 9:45 p.m.

The pilot was the only person onboard when the plane took off from John C. Tune Airport in Nashville, Tennessee.

The report says the plane was completely destroyed but did not say what caused the pilot to crash.

This is the second plane to crash in Slidell this year. In March a single-engine plane crashed in the same area. The FAA says that the flight was a training flight and no one onboard was hurt.