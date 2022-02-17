Cash and food stolen from pizza delivery driver at gunpoint

The suspects are believed to be two juveniles

HAMMOND, La. — Tangipahoa deputies need help finding two masked gunmen that robbed a pizza delivery driver.

It happened on the evening of February 8th, on Parker Boulevard in Hammond. Deputies say the victim worked for Domino's Pizza.

The suspects reportedly stole cash, as well as the food ordered by the customer. They took off on foot; the driver was not injured.

The Sheriff's Department says the suspects are approximately 15-16 years old, one was 5'1 and last seen wearing a red hoodie and stone washed pants. The other suspect is around 6'0.