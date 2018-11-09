People in New Orleans know all too well that if it rains long enough and hard enough, streets will flood.

But what if you could store some of the water until the pumps can catch up with the rainfall?

That's the goal of an ambitious plan at City Park where the miles of lagoons and greenspace are ideal for collecting rainwater.

"If you can slow down the gallons of water that are trying to get to the drainage system, the pumps will have time to recover," said City Park COO Rob DeViney. "Right now, the park is not playing the role it could be playing and taking the water from the neighborhood."

DeViney said City Park paid an architecture firm to study what it would take to capture and retain rainwater.

"If we lower these lagoons, dredge, increase the capacity of that holding capability, we can let that water flow through that natural lagoon system and slow it down before it enters the city's drainage system," DeViney said.

This is the type rainwater management the Greater New Orleans Foundation has preached for the last decade.

"Parks are the greatest assets that we have in terms of serving double duty," GNOF CEO Andy Kopplin said. "They can both be a great place for recreation and enjoyment, but in a time of great rainfall they can also be a storage site for all that excess capacity."

Kopplin said green infrastructure is an important ingredient in making cities sustainable for the long haul.

"We can't build enough pipes and power up enough pumps to drain these huge rain storms," Kopplin said.

City Park is now working on a stormwater harvesting plan with the city.

"We're seeing the city flood during afternoon thunderstorms," DeViney said. "A lot of it is attributed to the pumps not being able to handle all that water. We've got to learn how to live with this water, manage it's outflow."

According to a spokeswoman for Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the city submitted a Hazard Mitigation Grant Program proposal for two projects in City Park, both of which would reduce stormwater flooding in the surrounding neighborhoods.

- HMPG PROJECT 1: MARCONI WETLANDS AND NORTH LAKE IMPROVEMENTS proposes a series of weirs (dams) to create capacity for floodwater.

- HMPG PROJECT 2: LOUISIANA CHILDREN'S MUSEUM LAKE proposes diverting storm water runoff into the lake that is adjacent to the new Children's Museum, as well as a number of other elements.

FEMA and the Louisiana Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness are reviewing the proposal. A decision is expected in the coming months.

With the proposed projects in place, it is estimated that City Park would be able to hold an additional 49 million gallons, or 153 acres of water a foot deep.

Paul Murphy can be reached at pmurphy@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL