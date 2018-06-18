After sitting unused for more than a decade, the former Colonial Golf and Country Club in Harahan will be developed into commercial space and a new neighborhood.

"It is a very, very special piece of property. It is nestled along the mighty Mississippi in a very small, quaint city who treasures this property," Harahan Mayor Tina Miceli said.

Since the Colonial Country Club shut its doors back in 2012, the 88-acre space has sat vacant, with residents in nearby homes enjoying the green space and the peace.

"Whatever happens here has to be done correctly, done right," Miceli said.

Developers will split up the space with 15 acres going towards commercial use, 15 acres for a retention pond and 58 acres will be leftover to build 76 new homes. Miceli says she negotiated with the developers to ensure current residents maintain the privacy of their neighborhood by turning the corner lot along Jefferson Highway and Colonial Country Club into residential property.

"Residential will be abutting or facing residential," Miceli explained. "It's a buffer, it's a wonderful buffer."

While the mayor says this development is a good compromise, residents living near the space say they don't want to see any commercial properties going in at all.

"I'd rather it go back to what it used to be, either a private golf course or another green space," Marc Dietzway said.

Residents say there are other locations the city could develop into commercial space instead.

"When you ride up and down this highway there are too many open commercial areas," Jean Dietzway pointed out.

"Go back to make it a golf course or green space or a high-end property in a gated community," her husband Marc added.

But with those options off the table, the current plans are moving forward and residents are waiting to see what it will look like.

The first phase will be a 45,000 square foot assisted living center and plans are also in the works to build a grocery store on the property.

Lauren Bale can be reached at lbale@wwltv.com.

