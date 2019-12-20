COVINGTON, La. — There are plans to build a large medical distribution center on the Northshore, but residents in the area are not happy about it.

The Medline Industries medical distribution center is planned to be built on the north side of I-12, west of LA 21 near Ochsner Boulevard in St. Tammany Parish near Covington.

The 800,000 square foot distribution center will create 460 new jobs. The $53 million facility will supply surgical equipment and products like gloves and masks to health care providers across the gulf coast.

"It's one of our largest projects we've seen in this area in over a decade," said Chris Masingall, CEO of St. Tammany Corporation. "The reality is this is a company that's investing in our company, creating jobs. They are a clean green state of the art facility."

This facility will replace the current, smaller Medline facility that's located just a couple miles down the road of I-12.

"People are concerned, and it's not just our subdivision. Subdivisions in the entire area, businesses in the entire area," said Nancy Wagner, President of the Flower Estates Civic Association.

Wagner and hundreds of others who have signed an online petition have been fighting this for months. They're concerned about the impact this will have on drainage and traffic.

"It's an inappropriate site for an industrial facility," Wagner said.

Medline said 150 trucks will operate out of the facility. Most will travel during off-peak hours.

"They're trying really hard to make sure the perceived impact of that will not be the reality," Masignall said.

Wagner plans to file a lawsuit.

"We're hoping to stop them," she said.

Parish President-elect Mike Cooper released the following statement:

"I have consistently maintained that the proposed zoning classification is not appropriate for that property, but this Council-adopted ordinance has now become law with the incumbent Parish President's signature. I support bringing new, clean industry to St. Tammany Parish, but I think there are more suitable locations for this project. I will become Parish President on Jan. 13, 2020, and as any development moves forward — not just there, but anywhere in St. Tammany Parish — I will give attention and weight to the concerns of area residents, the demands on infrastructure, and additional impacts on public safety and traffic flow."

The rezoning was approved and signed off by outgoing Parish President Pat Brister.

Construction is expected to begin in January with the facility up and running sometime in 2021.

