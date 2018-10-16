1610 St. Charles Ave. sits empty and has since the old coffee shop closed its doors several months back. The new proposed tenant is a daiquiri shop called Tiger Paw.

Neighboring business owner Herbert Halpern, who runs the nearby Promenade Fine Fabrics and has for more than 50 years, has nothing against the frozen alcoholic drink but still has concerns.

“I sincerely hope it does not go through,” said Halpern. “I don’t mean them any ill will but it’s just the wrong spot for it.”

Even though it is a different owner, the memory of an old daiquiri shop that once sat just a couple blocks away from the new proposed location is still fresh on the minds of Halpern and other neighbors.

“It was a nightmare. There was a disregard for property, people. They had, I think, two killings” said Halpern.

“It was eventually shut down by the city after complaints about noise, loitering and crime,” said Ryan Kropgo, the president of the Lower Garden District Association.

The owner of Tiger Paw, Ferdinand Jefferson, was not available to go on camera but says he has no plans to be that kind of establishment, touting his time working incident-free at his Baton Rouge location. He says he is going to hire a maintenance crew to deal with the issue of trash. When it comes to security, he says there will be cameras inside and out, and a guard on site.

Halpern, however, still isn’t sold.

“Security will protect (his) place,” said Halpern. “But it won’t protect all of the other places in the neighborhood.”

Another neighbor, Kimberly Stange, who lives directly above the proposed shop, says she isn’t completely opposed to the idea, if done right, but still she is concerned about how late the shop will stay open.

“We have children and families so I’d be concerned about a late night operation,” said Stange.

The hours of operation and other details will likely be discussed at a City Council meeting on October 23rd.

Paul Dudley can be reached at pdudley@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL