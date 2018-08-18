PLAQUEMINES PARISH - Thursday, the Plaquemines Parish President told Eyewitness News that the issues at the Animal Shelter and the District Attorney's Office were going to be fixed by Friday. Now, that doesn't seem to be the case.

As of Friday night, the animal shelter still does not have air conditioning and officials at the DA's office tell Eyewitness News they are hearing the bathrooms will not be fixed until early next week.

Tammy Gagliano, Board President of the Plaquemines Animal Welfare Society or "PAWS," says these past few weeks have been grueling for their staff and furry friends.

Last month, the air condition at PAWS went out, possibly leading to the deaths of two kittens. They put out an urgent message calling for fosters. In the blink of an eye, dozens of volunteers chipped in to help.

"We've had people contact us. Several people who continue to contact us who want to know the update," Gagliano said.

Many adopters and fosters took home animals. Others donated large fans and portable cooling units, but ultimately officials at the shelter want the problem resolved.

The shelter has a contract with the parish. They also receive a monthly stipend from the parish. The rest of their funding comes from adoptions and fundraisers.

Thursday, Eyewitness News spoke with Parish President Amos Cormier. He told us the problem would likely be fixed Friday. He also said the Parish offered an alternative building meant for Parish staff members.

"When this immediately happened, I went to PAWS and said, you have no air condition, here's an air condition building that's unoccupied. Please use it. An executive board member at PAWS refused," Cormier said.

"We can't put animals into a carpeted building. We have the majority of large dogs. That need kennels. We can't put them in regular wired kennels for 23 hours a day," Gagliano said.

Cormier also says there were AC units offered from the Department of Agriculture that were turned away. He feels the reason why is because it's an election year.

"When someone shows up at a council meeting, who is on the record demanding air condition, who we have documented, sent portable AC's back, I think it strain credulity," Cormier said.

PAWS officials say they sent the additional units back because they had enough from other parishes and donors. The thought that anything is politically motivated, Gagliano says, is outrageous.

"My only motivation is -- I think I can speak for everyone here, -- these employees show up everyday. That have worked through this heat. And the animals! To take care of the animals," Gagliano said.

Gagliano and the crew at the shelter adore these little dogs and cats. Their only hope is that relief comes quickly as promised.

