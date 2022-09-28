Plaquemines Parish officials issues warning for drinking water

The advisory warned that people on a low-sodium diet to prevent against issues such as high blood pressure or kidney diseases should be careful.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Officials in Plaquemines Parish announced a drinking water advisory on Wednesday for people in the Empire Bridge area to Venice, citing a potential increase in sodium and chloride levels

The advisory warned that people on a low-sodium diet, to prevent against issues such as high blood pressure or kidney diseases, should be careful.

After a salt-water wedge floated up the Mississippi River, the sodium levels in the Plaquemines Parish water ranged from three to twelve times the amount recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency.

According to the parish statement, The Department of Health and Hospitals said that people on dialysis or low-sodium diet checks should check with doctors and health care providers to see if the water is safe.

While higher chloride levels are not a threat to health, the parish said that water with too much of the chemical can have a different taste, odor and color.

Plaquemines Parish officials and the DHH said on Wednesday that they are looking for ways to solve the increase in these substances.