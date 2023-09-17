Plaquemines parish residents still without water after another water main breaks following repairs

Parish leaders say the break was discovered Friday night near Braithwaite Park and crews have been making repairs.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Some residents in Plaquemines Parish are still without water Sunday after a water main broke Friday and the parish is having trouble repairing it.

Then as those repairs were made, another water main break was discovered Sunday morning, leading to the delays in getting the water back on.

“They continue to make repairs on the fragile cast iron lines near Braithwaite Park. Inframark has made six repairs to this line throughout the day as the repairs were not holding. They are slowly turning the water back on and hoping that the current repair holds,” parish officials said in a social media post.

Once water is fully restored, a boil water advisory will remain in place until further notice.

