BELLE CHASSE, La. — The U.S. Air Force is kicking off a weekend training event Friday at the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans.

About 100 military aircraft will arrive at the base in Belle Chasse Friday afternoon for the training. Nearby residents may notice an increase in air traffic above the base.

The detachment is scheduled to leave the air station Sunday, Aug. 11.

NAS JRB New Orleans is the first military air facility in the United States planned and built as a joint service air reserve training center.

The base is home to more than 30 commands and more than 60 aircraft from all branches of service. The installation also serves as a platform for assistance with homeland security air defense through the Louisiana Air National Guard as well as search and rescue efforts for much of the Gulf Coast by the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station.