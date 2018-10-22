Two children are dead and three other people were hurt after a fire at a mobile home in Belle Chasse overnight, state fire investigators say.

According to the Louisiana Fire Marshal’s Office, the Belle Chasse Volunteer fire department responded to a fire in the 11000 block of Highway 23 just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Investigators tell Eyewitness News that a 9-year-old girl and 7-year-old boy died in the fire after they were separated from other residents who were trying to escape. The three people hurt in the fire are still in the hospital.

A spokesperson for the fire marshal's office says there does not appear to be evidence of working smoke alarms. Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

Photos from the scene show significant damage to at least one mobile home.

