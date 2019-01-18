NEW ORLEANS — A woman was struck and killed by a driver while she was walking along LA 23 in the Boothville/Venice area.

According to Louisiana State Police, the incident occurred shortly before 9 p.m. on LA 23 near Boyd Lane as 65-year-old Lynn C. Landry was walking south in the left lane. Police say a Chevrolet Silverado traveling in the left lane struck Landry.

The truck was driven by 37-year-old Jared Farley of Larose, LA and was not injured in the incident.

Police say Landry provided a voluntary blood sample that will be processed by the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab, however impairment is not suspected. A toxicology test will be performed on Landry following an autopsy and impairment is suspected, according to State Police.