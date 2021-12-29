9-year-old hit by dump truck while getting off bus returns home for Christmas

Isabella Castanza was discharged from the hospital on Dec. 10, more than two months after the crash.

BELLE CHASSE, La. — A Plaquemine Parish child who was struck by a dump truck while getting off a school bus was back home just in time for the holidays after spending more than two months in the hospital.

9-year-old Isabella Castanza was hit by a dump truck while getting off her school bus near her home in Plaquemines Parish in October. Troopers said that the dump truck driver failed to come to a stop, swerved onto the shoulder to avoid the bus, and instead struck the fourth-grader, leaving her with serious injuries.

Castanza was airlifted to Children’s Hospital New Orleans. Doctors said that at least half of Castanza’s left foot and the lower part of her right leg needed to be amputated. Luckily there were no internal or upper body injuries.

Castanza was discharged from the hospital on Dec. 10, more than two months after the crash. She was able to return to her elementary school for the last day of classes to see her classmates before the holiday break.

On Wednesday, a Belle Chasse business Bad Wolf will host a blood drive to collect donations for Castanza. The blood drive will take place between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 1454 Woodland Highway. There will be free snacks and those who donate have a chance to win a $100 Amazon or Shell gift card.

“It really feels nice to be part of a community that values helping each other out,” Alicia Dardar, the owner of Bad Wolf said.

Bad Wolf is planning a homecoming party for Castanza for Sunday.