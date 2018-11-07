BELLE CHASSE -- The air conditioning at the Plaquemines Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) has gone out, possibly leading to the deaths of two kittens.

PAWS put out an urgent message calling for adopters and fosters to get their animals out of the heat until the air conditioning can be fixed, which could take up to two weeks.

The shelter is also asking for donors to bring in portable air conditioning units, large fans and frozen water bottles to put in animals kennels and help them cool off.

To see the animals that need to be adopted or fostered, visit http://paws4life.org/.

Or call the shelter at 504-392-1601.

PAWS is located at 455 F. Edwards Hebert Blvd., Belle Chasse, La.

