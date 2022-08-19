ATV driver accused of injuring deputy released from jail on bail

Reginald Hamilton returned to his home in Algiers Thursday night after family, friends and community members helped raise money to cover his $150,000 bail.

NEW ORLEANS — The teenager facing an aggravated battery charge after his ATV collided with a Plaquemines Parish deputy during a chase back in May has been released from jail.

In addition to second-degree aggravated battery, Hamilton also faces a charge of aggravated flight from an officer. But after obtaining dash cam video and audio of the chase and crash on the Woodland Bridge....Hamilton's attorney believes his client was the victim of overly aggressive deputies and that all charges should be dropped.

Lt. Edmund Fisher was in the middle of the bridge when he was struck by Hamilton's ATV...catapulting both men to the ground. Fisher just recently returned home from the hospital after having his right leg amputated. Hamilton's attorney said his client is also in need of medical treatment for a brain injury he suffered in the crash.