Plaquemines

Belle Chasse Bridge reopens after construction cable hits car

Plaquemines Parish Council member Corey Arbourgh said a cable from the bridge popped and fell on a vehicle.
Credit: Corey Arbourgh

BELLE CHASSE, La. — The Belle Chasse Bridge was closed after a construction cable struck a vehicle on Wednesday morning.

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office posted a traffic alert on its Facebook page shortly before 10 a.m. saying that the bridge was closed for vehicle and maritime traffic. The sheriff's office said there had been "accident involving the Belle Chasse Bridge and a vehicle."

In a post sharing a photo of the bridge, Plaquemines Parish Council member Corey Arbourgh said a cable from the bridge popped and fell on a vehicle.

As of 11 a.m., the bridge had reopened.

