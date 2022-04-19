x
Plaquemines

Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser's Plaquemines Parish home burglarized, burned

He says the home sustained a lot of damage to the kitchen and there is smoke and soot throughout the building.
Credit: AP
Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser makes a statement at the Louisiana Secretary of State's office to run in the upcoming election, in Baton Rouge, La., Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. The candidate sign-up period for Louisiana's statewide elections ends Thursday, with the governor's race at the top of the ballot. (AP Photo/Michael DeMocker)

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser confirms his house in Plaquemines Parish has been burglarized and set fire. The home is located south of Jesuit Bend in Pointe Celeste.

Nungesser told WWL-TV, someone broke into the home, put the kitchen drawers on the stove and lit them on fire. He also said “a bunch” of sports memorabilia was stolen.

Nungesser moved to Covington after Hurricane Ida damaged his home. He is in the process of moving the contents to the Northshore.

The break in happened last Thursday. Plaquemines Parish authorities are investigating.

