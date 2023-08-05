x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Plaquemines

Damaged hydrant leads to water outage, boil advisory for Boothville-Venice

The Plaquemines Parish Facebook page says that a contractor struck a hydrant and it was damaged “significantly.”
Credit: delmonte1977 - stock.adobe.com
pot of boiling water

BOOTHVILLE-VENICE, La. — Residents in the Boothville-Venice area of Plaquemines Parish are temporarily without water and once it is flowing again, they’ll be met with a boil water advisory.

The Plaquemines Parish Facebook page says that a contractor struck a hydrant and it was damaged “significantly.”

Repairs are being made and once pressure is restored, there will be a boil advisory in place until water can be tested by the State Lab.

The advisory will be in place until results are confirmed to be okay.

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

More Videos

In Other News

Marsh fire rips through Plaquemines Parish near Lake Hermitage

Before You Leave, Check This Out