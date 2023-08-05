Damaged hydrant leads to water outage, boil advisory for Boothville-Venice

The Plaquemines Parish Facebook page says that a contractor struck a hydrant and it was damaged “significantly.”

BOOTHVILLE-VENICE, La. — Residents in the Boothville-Venice area of Plaquemines Parish are temporarily without water and once it is flowing again, they’ll be met with a boil water advisory.

The Plaquemines Parish Facebook page says that a contractor struck a hydrant and it was damaged “significantly.”

Repairs are being made and once pressure is restored, there will be a boil advisory in place until water can be tested by the State Lab.

The advisory will be in place until results are confirmed to be okay.