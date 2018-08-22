The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened Tuesday night in Buras.

According to the PPSO, a deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway 11 on suspicion that the driver had outstanding warrants for his arrest. The deputy struggled with the man and investigators say at some point the man grabbed for both the deputy’s stun gun and service weapon.

During the struggle, the gun fired but nobody was hurt. Other deputies arriving at the scene arrested the man without further incident.

The sheriff’s office has not released the man’s name, but he was booked on a number of charges including resisting arrest, second-degree battery and two counts of disarming a peace officer.

