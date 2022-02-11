30-year-old killed after pickup overturns on Belle Chasse Highway

The crash, which happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. near milepost 41.7 in Point Celeste, claimed the life of 30-year-old Derrick Ray Poole of Georgetown.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Authorities say a 30-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash on Belle Chasse Highway in Plaquemines Parish on Thursday.

Troopers say Poole was driving southbound on LA 23 in a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck when it traveled to the left and entered the center median. The pickup then re-entered the roadway before it overturned several times.

Investigators say Poole was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

“While not all crashes are survivable, wearing a seatbelt greatly reduced the chances of being killed or seriously injured in a crash,” a statement from LSP said. “Having a plan and making safe decisions could be the difference for tomorrow.”