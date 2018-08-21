A vehicle crashed into the side of a Belle Chasse café Monday afternoon leaving several people injured.

The vehicle crashed into the side of Town View Café as a result of a person driving while intoxicated, Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office Lt. Chaun Domingue said.

A total of eight people were injured in the incident, however five of the people refused any medical attention while on scene.

Three others were taken to an area hospital, however they were all responsive while on scene, according to Domingue.

Additional information has not been released at this time.

