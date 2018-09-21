BRAITHWAITE, La. – Just in time for Hunger Action Month, one food bank is opening a new food pantry at one school in Plaquemines Parish.

The Second Harvest Food Bank is teaming up with Chevron to build a food pantry at Phoenix High School in Braithwaite, La. The two groups officially cut the ribbon Friday morning for the pantry, which will offer free healthy food to students and their families.

The pantry is stocked with a variety of items, including red beans, corn, carrots, rice, milk, juice and even pancakes. Second Harvest Food Bank Director of Marketing and Communications Jay Vise said that the group hopes to bring in fresh produce.

"We purchase fresh food for these children and their families, thanks to Chevron and a $100,000 grant that we will get today," Vise said.

Leaders say the food pantry is a huge convenience to the community because some people living in the area are about 30 minutes to an hour away from the closest grocery store.

"Sometimes, with families that are in need, it's harder for them to go to a traditional pantry, which might be open for a couple of hours in the middle of the day," Vise said. "This being after school and parents are coming to pick up their children means they don't have to take off work."

The event, which starts at 2 p.m., will include a check presentation and tours of the pantry. The Second Harvest Food Bank plans on giving out 5,000 to 7,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to people in the community during the event.

The Phoenix High School is not Second Harvest's only school food pantry. The food bank has already set up pantries in schools in New Orleans, Terrytown, Houma and Lafayette.

