A former assistant gymnastics coach was arrested Monday on charges of molestation and first-degree rape.

According to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Arthur Bowlin of Marrero was arrested stemming from incidents that allegedly occurred between 2001 and 2006 involving two juveniles. At the time of the incidents, Bowlin was an assistant coach at Fliptastics Gymnastics in Belle Chasse, the sheriff's office says.

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending as additional victims are being interviewed.

If you have additional information, please contact Detective Sergeant Holly Hardin at 504-934-6824.

