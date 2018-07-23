Four more people have come forward accusing a former gymnastics coach of molesting them when they were children, according to a report from The New Orleans Advocate.

48-year-old Arthur Bowlin now faces 35 counts of molestation of a juvenile, four counts of sexual battery and one count of first-degree rape, according to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bowlin is suspected of abusing six girls during several incidents between 2001 and 2006 at Fliptastics Gymnastics in Belle Chasse. Bowlin was an assistant coach at the time the alleged incidents occurred.

He was arrested July 3 after the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office spoke with two accusers. He is currently in jail and has a bond of $2.5 million. According to the sheriff’s office, additional interviews with more people accusing Bowlin of misconduct are scheduled and could result in more criminal charges.

