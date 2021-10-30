Halloween fundraiser held in honor of nine-year-old hit by truck

Dardar, put the fundraiser and blood drive together after hearing about the little girl's accident.

BELLE CHASSE, La. — The ghouls, princesses and Marshmallow came to the trunk or treat event at Bad Wolf in Belle Chasse Saturday evening and left with more than a sugar high.

The community got the chance to help a nine-year-old girl.

"It got a little bigger than I thought it would," said Alicia Dardar, Bad Wolf owner.

Dardar, put the fundraiser and blood drive together after hearing about the little girl's accident.

Nine-year-old, Isabella Castanza, was hit by a dump truck while getting off her school bus on October 6th.

Her mother said shortly after the accident that the young girl would need to get part of her left foot and right leg amputated.

She will be in a wheelchair for some time and still has a long road to recovery.

"She's was having a skin graft done either Friday or early next week and she was a little nervous about it, understandably," Dardar said.

"It's just absolutely heartbreaking and tragic. I can't even imagine if that happened to my own child and I love that the community is rallying behind her," said Amanda Pierce, who attended Trunk or Treat at Bad Wolf.

Community members donated raffle items, dropped off cash donations and treats to sell.

"All day people have been dropping off stuff," Dardar said.

Most importantly, dozens of people donated blood. The goal was to get 30 donors. Working with the Blood Center the trunk or treat event at Bad Wolf surpassed that goal.

"I'm grateful to help with anyone," said Lawrence Duforene, blood donor.

It was a simple task for Pierce and her family.

"My husband just gave blood so he did that while we hit all the trunk or treats and it was a great time," Pierce said.

Thankfully, Isabella has her mother to lean on through this fight.

"Her mom just seems like a wealth of strength and it's really inspiring how well she's doing holding up for her daughter," Dardar said.

Both of them have their community to support them.

"Isabella, everyone out here is here for you and when you get out of the hospital and you're ready to come visit, we'll throw a big party for you," Dardar said.