PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Louisiana Highway 23 in Plaquemines Parish has reopened in both directions after rising water threatened to flood the roadway Saturday.

Drivers should still use caution when driving near Myrtle Grove, Pointe Celeste and Pointe-a-La-Hache areas, a spokesperson for the parish government said.

Rising waters pushed by strong winds and storm surge flooded areas not protected by the levee protection system and overtopped some coastal levees near the highway as Barry made landfall as a hurricane. Roadblocks were set up near flooded areas to prevent traffic from traveling southbound.

The rising waters and overtopped levees prompted Plaquemines Parish farmers to scramble to evacuate a herd of cattle to safety by airboats.

“These are friends of ours, we all help each other out in times of need,” Cherie, who owns a farm in the area, told WWL-TV. “These guys come help us out any time we need and we’re doing the same because they don’t have an airboat.”

A mandatory evacuation for Plaquemines Parish was lifted Saturday night.

By Sunday morning, the U.S. National Hurricane Center had discontinued a tropical storm warning for Southeast Louisiana as the storm moved inland. Forecasters say Barry will move across central and northern Louisiana and then over Arkansas on Sunday night and Monday.

---

