BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana state lawmakers have given final approval to a $162 million plan to replace a 50-year-old movable bridge and tunnel in Plaquemines Parish.

Approval Wednesday came over the objections of some residents and parish leaders. They opposed the tolls that are a key part of the financing package.

The Belle Chasse project will be Louisiana's first public-private partnership to finance a major transportation project, under a law passed in 2001.

Members of the House transportation committee voted 11-3 for the plan, while members of the Senate transportation committee agreed in a 4-2 vote.

State transportation secretary Shawn Wilson urged backing for the project.

