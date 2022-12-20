Louisiana State Police investigating two fatal crashes in 24 hours

One crash involved a bicyclist, and the other was a single-vehicle crash.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police is investigating two separate vehicle crashes that left two people dead on Sunday.

Troopers say the first crash happened around 2:15 p.m. on LA 46 near Gallo Drive in Chalmette. Investigators said 55-year-old Michael Charles Scott of Meraux was riding his bicycle east on the right shoulder of LA 46 near Gallo Drive, and a Chevrolet Silverado was also traveling east on LA 46 behind Scott.

Scott turned left into the Chevrolet's path and was hit. He was not wearing a safety helmet. Scott had severe injuries and was taken to hospital, where he died.

Toxicology samples will be taken from Scott for testing. Troopers did not suspect impairment from the driver of the Chevrolet, but a voluntary blood sample was taken, and it will be submitted.

Another person died in a single-car crash in Plaquemines Parish around midnight on Sunday.

LA State Police say the crash happened on LA 23 near Lake Hermitage Drive in Port Sulphur.

Investigators say 67-year-old Richard Hurst was driving south on LA 23 near Lake Hermitage Drive when the vehicle traveled off the road and hit a utility pole.

Hurst was wearing a seat belt. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers did not suspect impairment, but a routine test will be done.

Both crashes are still under investigation.