Parts of Plaquemines Parish will be under a mandatory evacuation order Thursday morning as what could become Hurricane Barry approaches the Louisiana coast.

Plaquemines Parish President Kirk Lepine issued a voluntary evacuation order for the entire east bank of Plaquemines Parish and the area from the Oakville Floodgate all the way south to Venice.

The voluntary evacuation went into effect at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The mandatory evacuation will go into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday, July 11.

The evacuation effects about 8,000-10,000 people.

Pick up locations are open at Boothville Elementary School, Buras Fire Department, Plaquemines Parish Government Building and Phoenix High School.

A safe harbor order has also been issued for all fishermen.

Officials say the Empire Flood Gate will remain open until the last possible moment.