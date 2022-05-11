Metairie man arrested after fight between dump truck drivers turns deadly

Naquin, a Metairie resident, was taken to the Plaquemines Parish Detention Center and booked with second-degree murder.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — One man is dead and another in prison after a fight between two dump truck drivers in Plaquemines Parish, according to the sheriff's office.

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office reports that deputies arrested 26-year-old Kenneth Naquin for the murder of 28-year-old Jimmy Fullerton.

According to PPSO, Naquin and Fullerton were outside the Phillips 66 Refinery around 10 a.m. on May 11 when they got into some sort of altercation. Police say Naquin pulled out a gun and killed Fullerton, then drove away.

Deputies stopped Naquin in his dump truck soon after the shooting and arrested him as a suspect in this case, according to PPSO.



