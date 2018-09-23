Since July, the Plaquemines Parish animal shelter has been struggling to keep its animals, as well as staff cool -- relief came as volunteers brought fans, and portable coolers, but as Eyewitness News found out Saturday, the problem has yet to be fully corrected.

"We are almost good with our A/C, we're missing one pump so as far as I know it’s on its way hopefully soon,” said Jordan Dooley, Plaquemines Animal Welfare Society Coordinator.

It's a lot better than it was back in July when the A/C completely went out, but during that time a lot of volunteers had taken animals home to foster, but now those pets are back.

"Most of them weren't foster to adopt they were just helping us out, so a lot of them have come back," Dooley said.

And yet everyday more pets or stray animals are brought in, which leaves staff with the problem they have to day -- they’re full.

"And you know it's good to make sure we have the right of animals, or fewer just in case there's a storm that hits," Dooley said.

As a step to free up space quickly, the shelter has decided to drop its adoption fees for dogs from $125 to now $50, and for cats, from $40 to $25.

"Our money, we're a non-profit organization so the money that comes in is used for feeding the animals and everything," Dooley said.

And everything includes helping animals like a pup named Elvis who was surrendered because of a genetic condition that left a vet having to amputate one of his legs.

"He's doing really great, he recovered from his surgery without a problem," Dooley said.

But Elvis is just one of dozens of animals that staff are trying to rescue, as they deal with more than just the issue of properly running A/C but the entire building, which seems to be falling apart. The Parish is currently fighting a legal battle with contractors who designed and built the building and what to do next, but as that unfolds, animals and workers are waiting for more relief.

If you’re interested in learning more to help PAWS, the group who runs the shelter, please contact them at phone: (504) 392-1601.

