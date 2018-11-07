After several videos of police officers in Texas lip-syncing to popular songs have gone viral, a deputy in Southeast Louisiana decided to join in the fun.

It's possible that you've already seen #LipSyncChallenge videos on your own social media timelines. Departments all over Texas have been challenging each other to come up with creative lip sync videos.

Plaquemines Parish Sherriff's Office Lieutenant Jake Serigne and his wife Kayla teamed up to act out "In the Middle" by Zedd, Marren Morris and Grey.

Can't see the video? Click here.

The video, which was posted late Monday night has been seen more than 100,000 times and has been shared on Facebook more than 2,700 times.

