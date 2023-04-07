Marsh fire rips through Plaquemines Parish near Lake Hermitage, endangers several camps

Plaquemines Parish firefighters said it started around 10 p.m. after folks in the area were shooting off fireworks.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — A fire ripped through the marsh near Lake Hermitage Monday night, inching dangerously close to several camps.

Plaquemines Parish firefighters said it started around 10 p.m. after folks in the area were shooting off fireworks.

On Tuesday, the fire raged on as Brandi Shelley explained what she saw from her camp.

“We sat here and watched it slowly creep across the marsh, and it got worse and worse and higher and higher," Shelley said.

Firefighters said the dry conditions and wind made the fire worse, but eventually, it retreated farther up the marsh.

Bernie Hebert estimated his camp was 60 yards from the flames on Monday night.

“I packed all my stuff and grabbed my two favorite pictures of my boys, put them in my truck and parked it across the street. So, I was definitely pretty nervous," Hebert said.

Firefighters said a few civilians helped them protect the homes, including Hebert's.

“We haven’t had rain in a while. It’s 100 degrees every day, and this marsh is brittle like straw you know. Like catching a bale of hay on fire," Hebert said.

The fire is making folks think twice about how to celebrate the Fourth of July.

“We’re just going to leave the fireworks alone and celebrate the Fourth with a barbeque and leave the fireworks at the stand," Shelley said.

Hebert said he's staying one more night to stand guard in case another fire starts.

"Be careful tonight and when you're popping your fireworks. Keep a hose pipe nearby, and if you see something, try to take care of it," Hebert said.

