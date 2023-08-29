Plaquemines issues boil advisory following water main break repair

A water main break on Tuesday has caused the Plaquemines Parish Government to issue a 'boil water advisory' from Civic Drive in Port Sulphur to Fort Jackson.

BELLE CHASSE, La. — A water main break on Tuesday has caused the Plaquemines Parish Government to issue a 'boil water' advisory from Civic Drive in Port Sulphur to Fort Jackson.

According to parish officials, the water valve will be shut off in order for crews to make repairs.

The boil advisory, which will go into effect following repairs and the restoration of water pressure, will remain in place until water samples are submitted to the state lab for testing and results come back negative.