Plaquemines

Plaquemines Parish issues boil advisory after water main break

The Plaquemines Parish Government has issued a boil water advisory for Civic Drive in Port Sulphur to Fort Jackson on Tuesday – effective immediately.
Credit: WWL-TV

BELLE CHASSE, La. — The Plaquemines Parish Government has issued a boil water advisory for Civic Drive in Port Sulphur to Fort Jackson on Tuesday – effective immediately.

The boil advisory comes  after a 20-inch water main break in Port Sulphur earlier in the day. The break caused a drop in water pressure.

Parish officials have collected water samples for testing at the Louisiana State Lab.

The advisory comes a day after the parish government released a "conserve water notice" asking residents to use less water amid rising temperatures and a lack of rain.

"Due to the prevailing heatwave, the existing drought conditions leading to the ongoing statewide burn ban, and a rainfall deficit of 20 inches year to date," Parish officials said. "There has been a surge in water demand."

The boil advisory will remain in effect until testing is completed and waters levels deemed safe.

