Plaquemines Parish issues drinking water advisory for the Pointe a la Hache Water System

Officials say the parish water systems are experiencing higher levels of sodium and chloride from a saltwater wedge that is moving up the Mississippi River.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Plaquemines Parish issued a drinking water advisory for the Pointe a la Hache Water System Thursday morning.

The advisory is effective immediately for the Pointe a la Hache Water System, which covers residents from the Phoenix to Bohemia area.

The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) recommends that, "people receiving drinking water through systems in this parish who are on dialysis and/or low-sodium diets check with their health care providers related to the levels of chloride and sodium in their drinking water."

Plaquemines Parish says they are working to lower the sodium and chloride levels in the water system.

A bottled water distribution site for this area will be set up in the area.

Lower parts of Plaquemines Parish haven't had clean drinking water for months due to a saltwater wedge inching its way up the Mississippi River.

In July, the Army Corps of Engineers built an underwater sill to slow the wedge, according to spokesperson Rickey Boyett.

The Corps expects the sill to be overtopped by the end of the week and the wedge to reach Belle Chasse by October 3.

If you have any questions about this advisory or concerning your water utility, please contact Inframark at (504) 392-4177.