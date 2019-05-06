BELLE CHASSE, La. — The existing Belle Chasse bridge and tunnel, spanning the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway are used by 33,000 drivers everyday.

Many of the users say the aging infrastructure needs to be replaced, but they would prefer not to pay a toll to build a new bridge.

"The toll rates as proposed are pretty high. I don't think the people of Plaquemines Parish understand what's going to happen," Belle Chasse resident Michael Scosone said.

Scorsone is among those leading the charge against new tolls.

Right now, what drivers would pay to cross the new bridge varies. It would start at about 50 cents for parish residents with a toll tag and close to $7 for semi-trucks. The rate would increase by a penny each year, plus additional hikes tied to the Consumer Price Index.

The current proposal has the tolls in place for 30 years.

"I feel like this is raising too much money," Scorsone said. "This is coming out of the pockets of the people of Plaquemines Parish."

Scorsone brother Victor predicts if the tolls are too high, drivers will choose alternatives routes into the parish to avoid the new bridge.

"We don't know how it's going to effect the traffic going through Algiers, General DeGaulle, if more people take the Woodland Bridge," Victor Scorsone said.

It is expected to cost about $165 million to build the new bridge and tear down the old span.

Earlier this year the project nabbed a $45 million federal Rebuilding America grant.

The rest of the money would come from various state and federal funds and about about $70 million financed by tolls.

Plaquemines Parish Councilman Benny Rouselle doesn't like the math.

"I don't support the tolls," Rousselle said. "I thought there would be a better alternative and I suggested better alternatives such as taking part of the license plate tax that's collected in the metropolitan area."

Plaquemines President Kirk Lepine hopes the proposal on the table is not a done deal.

"We still have some concerns about the length of the tolls, the price of the toll," Lepine said. "I hope we're still having discussions about it."

Just this week, state lawmakers redirected about $700 million dollars from the state's BP oil spill settlement to road and bridge projects across Louisiana.

Lepine is disappointed his parish, one of the hardest hit by the spill, didn't get any of the money.

BP's Deepwater Horizon rig exploded off the coast of Plaquemines nine years ago, spilling millions of barrels of oil into the Gulf of Mexico.

"Even if we got of percentage of it, a small percentage I think we could finish the bridge," Lepine said.

State Representative Chris Leopold said the bridge proposal is not a done deal and that the contract with a private partner has not been executed.

Leopold promised to hold additional public meetings to make sure residents have a voice in the planning of the new bridge.

Groundbreaking for the new bridge is now slated for this September. Plaquemines Parish leaders want that timetable reevaluated, so they can continue to beat the pavements for more dollars that will allow them to build this project toll free.