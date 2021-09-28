Plaquemines Parish leaders working to put caskets back in their proper resting places

Once the preliminary work is complete, they'll close off the site to everyone to retrieve the caskets.

NEW ORLEANS — Parish President Kirk Lepine is urging folks to stay in contact with FEMA, even if they have been denied emergency assistance.

Lepine said FEMA is expected to reach out to those who have been registered for housing assistance in the coming days.

His goal is to make sure people who were impacted by Ida a month ago can come home.

The other goal is to get caskets back into their proper resting places. Lepine says crews are preparing the area before they start collecting the caskets.

"The contractor is putting the shells down for what we call the landing area," Lepine said.

"This is very sensitive to me, I don't need cameras there, I don't need Facebook stalkers, I need a dignified collection of these loved ones," Lepine said.

Residents who live in the area said this is not the first time caskets were removed from their resting places.

"Once the water pressure comes, it's going to move," Leonard Riley, a long-term resident said.

Construction contractors who have family members in Ironton agree this is not the first time caskets have been moved because of severe weather.

"Every time a storm comes and floods, the caskets over there get flooded out," Justin Salvant, a construction contractor said.

Lepine said he is in talks with the Army Corps of Engineers to figure out ways to prevent significant flooding south of Belle Chasse.