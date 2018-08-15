PLAQUEMINES PARISH - At a town hall meeting Tuesday night at the Perry Griffin Community Center, Retired Major Tracy Riley stood before Parish President Amos Cormier and members of her community, asking for accountability into the allegations that Deputy Brian Green has ties to the hate group "Proud Boys."

"I wanted to take this opportunity to come down and ask the Parish President how he intends to bring our community together," Major Riley said.

Last week, Green was placed on paid administrative leave after being linked to the far-right group called the "Proud Boys."

Authorities tell Eyewitness News Green will remain on paid leave until the completion of their investigation.

On social media, Green posted a video where he shared his beliefs.

"There is a lot of concern among the community, at least the part of the community that I engage with. Both directly and through social media," Major Riley said.

"This was news to me," Amos Cormier, Parish President said. "I certainly don't condone any hate. I'm not in law enforcement, so, I don't want to speak out of turn."

The Southern Poverty Law Center has cited the "Proud Boys" as a hate group, saying their views are anti-woman and anti-Muslim.

The group denies those claims and say they are against "political correctness" and "White guilt."

While they wait for the Sheriff's office to complete their investigation, these residents say all they are hoping for is transparency.

"We just need to know that this situation is being worked on by public officials, by anyone involved. By the Sheriff's Department. Just as long as we're transparent, and transparency to me is the key," Plaquemines Parish resident Triste Cosse said.

"He actually felt comfortable to post this on his social media pages. And that concerns me about the culture inside of the Sheriff's Department inside of Plaquemines Parish," Attorney Michelle Charles said.

Caresse Jackman

