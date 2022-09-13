Plaquemines Parish School Board approves pay raise for all teachers, staff and faculty

The raise will be retroactive for the 2022-23 school year.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Plaquemines Parish School Board approved a 10% pay raise across the board for all Plaquemines Parish School employees.

The resolution passed unanimously during Monday's school board meeting.

According to the resolution, the raise is meant to keep teachers' salaries competitive so that Plaquemines schools can attract and retain the best people to educate and care for students.

The raise will be retroactive for the 2022-23 school year.