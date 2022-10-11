Low Mississippi River forces Plaquemines Parish to give out drinking water

The parish declared an emergency in late September after saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico moved up the Mississippi River because of the unusually low river levels.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — The Plaquemines Parish government continues to distribute cases of water to homes in need due to elevated levels of chlorides in the parish's water supply.

The parish declared an emergency in late September after saltwater from the Gulf of Mexico moved up the Mississippi River because of the unusually low river levels. The saltwater caused sodium levels in the Plaquemines Parish water supply to spike up to 12 times the amount recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency.

The parish government began distributing cases of bottled water to households in need due to elevated levels of chlorides on November 2. Residents living from the Empire Bridge to Venice that are under the drinking water advisory can get one case of bottled water per day between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Buras and Boothville firehouses.

The parish said that higher chloride levels are not a threat to healthy individuals, though too much of the chemicals could cause the water to have a different taste, color or odor. The Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals recommended that people on dialysis or low-sodium diets should check with their healthcare providers to see if it is safe for them to drink the water.