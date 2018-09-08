PLAQUEMINES PARISH -- The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether one of their deputies is involved in the local chapter of a hate group.

According to a statement from PPSO, the department received complaints about Deputy Brian Green’s involvement with “The Proud Boys.”

“To determine the factual and credible intentions and values of this organization, we are in contact with our federal partners to obtain reliable law enforcment intelligence that confirms or exonerates this organization as a hate or supermacy group,” Sheriff Gerald Turlich Jr. said.

The Proud Boys describe themselves at “western chauvinists” who spread an “anti-political correctness” and “anti-white guilt” agenda. They deny any connection to the “alt-right.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center defines the Proud Boys as an anti-muslim and anti-women hate group seen at extremist gatherings like the Unite the Right protests in Charlottesville in 2017.

The investigation began after several citizens saw Dep. Green describe himself as a “Proud Boy” on social media and act as an administrator on the Facebook page for the Louisiana Proud Boys.

