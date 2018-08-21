The Plaquemines Parish District Attorney’s Office in Belle Chasse has repaired plumbing in the office after employees told WWL-TV it was causing problems in the building’s bathroom and a Port-O-Let was placed outside the building for use as a substitute.

The plumbing in the District Attorney’s Office in Belle Chasse is now ready for use, Parish President Amos Cormier’s Office said Tuesday.

According to Cormier's office, the administration’s contractor fixed the plumbing by replacing the half century-old pipe and installing a new pipe. Repair work revealed that sanitary towels were clogging the office’s plumbing and the old pipe walls were worn.

According to Cormier’s office, the cost of the repairs was $15,001. Additionally, the District Attorney’s main office is due to be completed in December 2018.

Earlier this month, the Port-O-Let was placed outside the building as a substitute for employees and visitors to use the bathroom, and it was the only working bathroom for the building. DA Charles Ballay told WWL-TV that employees had been sharing the bathroom.

"Our staff makes do," Ballay said. "Some I think may use it. Some may go to other public buildings across the parking lot area. Some wait until they go to court. Some wait until a lunch break. That's what we've been putting up with."

