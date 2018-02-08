PLAQUEMINES PARISH -- A lone red portable bathroom sits in front of the Plaquemines Parish District Attorneys office in Belle Chase.

Since last week, it's been the only working restroom for DA employees and their visitors.

DA Charles Ballay told WWL-TV bathroom problems in his parish owned building are are nothing new.

"The main ladies one has been out for a couple years," Ballay said. "Since then all our employees, 20 or so employees share one bathroom and now it's out since last Thursday or Friday."

Ballay said there is apparently a break in the building's sewer line.

He admits a port-o-potty is a poor substitute for indoor plumbing.

"Our staff makes do," Ballay said. "Some I think may use it. Some may go to other public buildings across the parking lot area. Some wait until they go to court.Some wait until a lunch break. That's what we've been putting up with."

Plaquemines Parish President Amos Cormier declined WWL-TV's request for an on-camera interview, but he did say that the DA informed his office about the bathroom problems earlier this week and that the parish sent over a plumbing contractor to investigate.

Cormier added that it would have been quicker for DA Ballay to use his own office funds to fix the bathrooms then submit the bills to parish government for reimbursement.

Ballay shot back claiming it's up to the parish to service and maintain parish owned buildings.

"I don't see any sense of urgency," Ballay said. "No, even with the port-o-let thing, it was well we have to get a P.O. and this and that. I said bring the thing out here. We need it. It's a bathroom."

No indication yet how long the DA's office will need the port-o-let or how long it will take to fix the problem.

