Plaquemines

Port Sulphur man killed after pickup strikes tree

Louisiana State Police says the crash, which claimed the life of 52-year-old Anthony Burros, happened in the early morning hours on LA 23.
PORT SULPHUR, La. — Troopers say a Port Sulphur man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Plaquemines Parish early Saturday morning.

Louisiana State Police says the crash, which claimed the life of 52-year-old Anthony Burros, happened in the early morning hours on LA 23 near 21215 LA 23. Troopers say Burros was driving southbound in a Toyota Tundra when “for reasons which are unknown” the pickup ran off the road to the left, crossing a median and northbound lane before striking a tree.

Burros was taken to a hospital where he later died. 

Investigators say the crash and the reason why the pickup truck ran off the road are still under investigation. 

