PLAQUEMINES PARISH – A Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Deputy connected with a far-right group has been taken off the street – for now.

According to a report from The New Orleans Advocate, Dep. Brian Green has been placed on paid administrative leave until the completion of the investigation into what the Proud Boys stand for.

The investigation began after the department received several complaints about Green’s role in the local chapter of “The Proud Boys,” an alleged hate group.

“To determine the factual and credible intentions and values of this organization, we are in contact with our federal partners to obtain reliable law enforcement intelligence that confirms or exonerates this organization as a hate or supremacy group,” Sheriff Gerald Turlich Jr. said.

The Proud Boys describe themselves as “western chauvinists” who spread an “anti-political correctness” and “anti-white guilt” agenda. They deny any connection to the “alt-right.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center defines the Proud Boys as an anti-muslim and anti-women hate group seen at extremist gatherings like the Unite the Right protests in Charlottesville in 2017.

The investigation began after several citizens saw Dep. Green describe himself as a “Proud Boy” on social media and act as an administrator on the Facebook page for the Louisiana Proud Boys.

