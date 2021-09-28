Teenager killed in dirt bike crash in Plaquemines Parish

Eden Serpas was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and did not have her headlight or tail light on, according to police.

BURAS, La. — A 17-year-old died two days after she was struck by a pickup truck while riding a dirt bike at night in Plaquemines Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, Eden Serpas was riding her dirt bike on Highway 23 on the night of Sept. 24 when she was struck from behind by a pickup truck.

Police said Serpas was thrown from her bike and seriously injured in the crash. She was taken to the hospital, where she died two days later.

Serpas was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and did not have her headlight or tail light on, according to police.

Toxicology tests are pending for both Serpas and the truck's driver, though impairment is not suspected.